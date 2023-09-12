Trending
'Griselda' poster teases Sofia Vergara crime drama

By Annie Martin
Sofía Vergara will play Griselda Blanco, aka the Cocaine Godmother, in the Netflix series "Griselda." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Griselda.

The streaming service shared a poster for the show Tuesday featuring Sofía Vergara.

Vergara will play real-life Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco, aka the Cocaine Godmother, in the new crime drama.

The poster shows Vergara's hands and the lower part of her face, with one of her fingernails covered in white powder. The tagline reads "a woman of substance."

Griselda is directed by Andrés Baiz and features Ingrid Escajeda as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Narcos showrunner Eric Newman also serves as writer and executive producer.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen," Vergara previously said.

"Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofía and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofía is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug [Miro] and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting story to share with audiences," Newman added.

Vergara is best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. She presently serves as a judge on the NBC reality competition America's Got Talent.

