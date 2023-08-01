Trending
Aug. 1, 2023 / 1:16 PM

'Disenchantment': Bean takes on 'greatest challenge yet' in final season teaser

By Annie Martin
1/4
Abbi Jacobson voices Bean in the Netflix series "Disenchantment." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Abbi Jacobson voices Bean in the Netflix series "Disenchantment." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Disenchantment Season 5.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show's fifth and final season Tuesday.

Disenchantment is an animated fantasy series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. The show follows Bean (Abbi Jacobson), a rebellious princess from the fictional kingdom of Dreamland.

The teaser revisits Bean's journey throughout the seasons and shows her take on her "biggest challenge yet."

"Every journey. Every decision. Every victory. Every loss. It's all led to this," the narrator says. "So saddle up and drink up, Bean's final misadventure will be the greatest one of all!"

The voice cast also features Eric André, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, Maurice LaMarche and Sharon Horgan.

"We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale -- feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother," an official synopsis reads.

Disenchantment Season 5 premieres Sept. 1 on Netflix.

