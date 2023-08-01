Trending
Aug. 1, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Nickelodeon to air Super Bowl LVIII alternate telecast

By Annie Martin

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon will air a kids and family-centric alternate telecast of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

The network announced the broadcast alongside CBS Sports in a press release Tuesday.

The alternate telecast will present a "Nick-ified," slime-filled version of Super Bowl LVIII featuring "eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reports, virtual filters and more."

The Nick-ified broadcast will air Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon. The regular telecast will air on CBS and also stream on Paramount+ and the NFL+ app.

"This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we're thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," Paramount president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement.

"We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick's personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl," Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins added.

Nickelodeon also announced the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game, an alternate telecast of the Christmas Day game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Nick-ified version will air Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon, while the regular broadcast will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Nickelodeon previously aired a special telecast of the NFL Wild Card Game in 2021.

