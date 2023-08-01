Trending
'Choose Love' trailer introduces Netflix interactive rom-com

By Annie Martin
Laura Marano stars in the interactive romantic comedy "Choose Love." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Laura Marano stars in the interactive romantic comedy "Choose Love." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Choose Love.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Laura Marano.

Choose Love is an interactive romantic comedy that allows the viewer to decide which paths the characters take.

The film follows Cami Conway (Marano), a recording engineer with her dream job and dream boyfriend (Scott Michael Foster). The character questions her future after looking back at her former goals and previous relationships.

"Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life?" an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Cami also connecting with Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), a sexy British rock star, and Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love and "the one that got away."

Choose Love is written and executive produced by Josann McGibbon and directed by Stuart McDonald. The film premieres Aug. 31 on Netflix.

Marano is known for playing Ally Dawson on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. She also starred in the Netflix romantic comedy The Perfect Date.

Netflix's previous interactive titles include Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Trivia Quest.



