Actors join movie, TV writers in going on strike
TV
July 13, 2023 / 2:22 PM

'The Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey returns to court after attack in Season 2, Part 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
Lana Parrilla plays Lisa in "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lana Parrilla plays Lisa in "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Thursday featuring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the Michael Connelly book series. The TV series is created by David E. Kelley (The Practice) and follows Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney and former addict.

Neve Campbell co-stars as Mickey's first wife, Maggie, with Becki Newton as Mickey's second wife, Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Mickey's driver, Izzy, and Angus Sampson as Mickey's investigator, Cisco. Season 2 features Lana Parilla as Lisa, a new client and love interest of Mickey's.

The trailer shows Mickey leave the hospital after being brutally attacked at the end of Season 2, Part 1. Mickey returns to court but risks sacrificing everything for his job.

Season 2, Part 2 premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix. The season is based on The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in the Lincoln Lawyer book series.

