July 13, 2023 / 1:09 PM

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Corbin Bleu returns in Season 4 trailer

By Annie Martin
Original "High School Musical" star Corbin Bleu appears in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Original "High School Musical" star Corbin Bleu appears in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's fourth and final season Wednesday.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a reboot of the High School Musical films. The TV series follows a new group of theater-loving students at East High School.

Season 4 will see original High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel return to East High to film High School Musical 4: The Reunion.

Meanwhile, the students of East High, now in their senior year, struggle to stage a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year with the movie disrupting their preparations.

Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani star.

Disney+ announced in June that Season 4 will be the show's last.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 premieres Aug. 9.

