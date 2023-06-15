Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 15, 2023 / 7:24 AM

People's Choice Awards to air on NBC, Peacock Feb. 18

By Karen Butler
1/5
Kenan Thompson hosted the People's Choice Awards this year. The 2024 edition of the prize presentation is to take place in Feb. 18. No host has been announced yet. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Kenan Thompson hosted the People's Choice Awards this year. The 2024 edition of the prize presentation is to take place in Feb. 18. No host has been announced yet. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The 2024 People's Choice Awards is set to take place Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 2-hour ceremony will air live across NBC, Peacock and E!

Advertisement

No host has been announced yet for the fan-voted prize presentation, which recognizes favorites in movies, television, music and pop culture.

The two-hour telecast will also include several honorary awards and performances throughout the ceremony.

Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson hosted the 2023 edition of the show.

"The mission of the People's Choice Awards continues to be about giving a voice to those whose opinions matter most -- the people," Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Moving the telecast to the heart of awards season and expanding our reach to Peacock's audience creates a platform for the people's voice to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans an opportunity to celebrate together."

This year, Lizzo was honored with the People's Champion Award, Ryan Reynolds picked up the People's Icon Award and Shania Twain was presented with the Music Icon Award.

Read More

Mark Addy: There's a lot of affection out there for 'Full Monty' characters 'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana

Latest Headlines

'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 17 hours ago
'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that it has renewed "XO, Kitty" for a second season. The cast made an Instagram video to announce the news to fans.
'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer
June 14 (UPI) -- "Minx," a comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, will return for a second season on Starz.
'Silo': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi series for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'Silo': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi series for Season 2
June 14 (UPI) -- "Silo," a show based on the Hugh Howey book series, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Physical 100': Netflix renews Korean reality series for Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
'Physical 100': Netflix renews Korean reality series for Season 2
June 14 (UPI) -- "Physical 100," a South Korean fitness reality competition series, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Mark Addy: There's a lot of affection out there for 'Full Monty' characters
TV // 1 day ago
Mark Addy: There's a lot of affection out there for 'Full Monty' characters
NEW YORK, June 14 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Mark Addy says "The Full Monty" has been an important part of his life from the time he made the 1997 film until he recently returned for its new sequel series on FX.
TV review: 'Dead City' slightly improves 'Walking Dead' formula
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Dead City' slightly improves 'Walking Dead' formula
LOS ANGELES, June 13 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Dead City," premiering Sunday on AMC, probably won't win any new fans to the "Walking Dead" universe but it is an improvement over the sprawling ensemble series.
Emma Corrin solves 'A Murder at the End of the World' in August
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Corrin solves 'A Murder at the End of the World' in August
June 13 (UPI) -- FX announced the new title for "A Murder at the End of the World," formerly called "Retreat," along with two new photos and an August premiere date on Hulu.
'The Continental' photos introduce cast of 'John Wick' prequel spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
'The Continental' photos introduce cast of 'John Wick' prequel spinoff
June 13 (UPI) -- "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," a new series starring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson, is coming to Peacock.
Korean drama 'Bloodhounds' is 2nd most popular on Netflix global
TV // 1 day ago
Korean drama 'Bloodhounds' is 2nd most popular on Netflix global
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- South Korean drama "Bloodhounds" catapulted into Netflix global Top 10 chart on its premiere Friday, according to streaming data tracking firm Flixpatrol.
'Baby Shark's Big Show!' renewed for Season 3 at Nickelodeon
TV // 1 day ago
'Baby Shark's Big Show!' renewed for Season 3 at Nickelodeon
June 13 (UPI) -- "Baby Shark's Big Show!" will return for a third season on Nickelodeon, with Pinkfong to also release the album "Baby Shark's Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
'Everwood' creator, stars react to Treat Williams' death: 'Big, beautiful heart'
'Everwood' creator, stars react to Treat Williams' death: 'Big, beautiful heart'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement