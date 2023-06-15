'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles

1/5

June 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Witcher Season 3, Volume 1. The streaming service shared episode titles for the first part of the season Thursday. Advertisement

Season 3, Volume 1 will consist of five episodes, including the season premiere, titled "Shaerrawedd."

The other episode titles are as follows:

Season 3, Episode 2 -- "Unbound"

Episode 3 -- "Reunion"

Episode 4 -- "The Invitation"

Episode 4 -- "The Art of Illusion"

The Witcher is a fantasy drama based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series. Sapkowski's books were previously adapted as a series of video games.

The TV adaptation follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher, as he protects Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess with powerful but unmastered abilities.

Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa and Anna Shaffer also star.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 3, Volume 1 last week that shows Geralt, Ciri and the sorceress Yennefer (Chalotra) prepare for war.

Season 3, Volume 1 will premiere June 29 on Netflix, with Volume 2 to follow July 27.

News broke in October that Cavill will exit The Witcher after Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth to take over the role of Geralt in Season 4.