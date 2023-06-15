Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 15, 2023 / 11:32 AM

Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ryan Reynolds will release "Bedtime Stories with Ryan," his first show for his Maximum Effort channel with FuboTV. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ryan Reynolds will release "Bedtime Stories with Ryan," his first show for his Maximum Effort channel with FuboTV. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is launching his own channel with FuboTV.

FuboTV announced in a press release Thursday that it has partnered with Reynolds, 46, and his Maximum Effort production company on the Maximum Effort channel.

Advertisement

As his first project, Reynolds will release the original series Bedtime Stories with Ryan on Tuesday. The show is produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, and designed and made with Autodesk.

Bedtime Stories with Ryan will see Reynolds "read new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own)."

"We're so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while," the actor said. "Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling. We're extremely grateful to our always amazing partners at Autodesk for helping bring this show to life with their design and make platform."

"Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation," Fubo Studios head Pamela Duckworth added. "These may be legendary stories, but Ryan's voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel's programming slate of maximum comfort."

Advertisement

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is directed by Vincent Peone and will consist of 15 episodes.

The Maximum Effort channel will also feature "original and classic TV and movies -- as well as some surprising content breaks."

Read More

'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer Conor McGregor expecting fourth child with Dee Devlin 'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles
TV // 20 minutes ago
'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1 will consist of five episodes, including the season premiere, "Shaerrawedd."
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will return for a second, two-part season on Netflix.
Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd join cast of 'Knuckles' series
TV // 4 hours ago
Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd join cast of 'Knuckles' series
June 15 (UPI) -- Screen legends Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd and Cary Elwes have joined the cast of the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series, "Knuckles."
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
TV // 4 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Rebecca Romijn says her "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" spaceship officer Una shares some traits with Mystique, the iconic mutant she played in the "X-Men" film franchise.
People's Choice Awards to air on NBC, Peacock Feb. 18
TV // 4 hours ago
People's Choice Awards to air on NBC, Peacock Feb. 18
June 15 (UPI) -- The 2024 People's Choice Awards is set to take place Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 21 hours ago
'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that it has renewed "XO, Kitty" for a second season. The cast made an Instagram video to announce the news to fans.
'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer
June 14 (UPI) -- "Minx," a comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, will return for a second season on Starz.
'Silo': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Silo': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi series for Season 2
June 14 (UPI) -- "Silo," a show based on the Hugh Howey book series, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Physical 100': Netflix renews Korean reality series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Physical 100': Netflix renews Korean reality series for Season 2
June 14 (UPI) -- "Physical 100," a South Korean fitness reality competition series, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Mark Addy: There's a lot of affection out there for 'Full Monty' characters
TV // 1 day ago
Mark Addy: There's a lot of affection out there for 'Full Monty' characters
NEW YORK, June 14 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Mark Addy says "The Full Monty" has been an important part of his life from the time he made the 1997 film until he recently returned for its new sequel series on FX.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement