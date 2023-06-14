Trending
TV
June 14, 2023

'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/4
Ophelia Lovibond plays Joyce on the series "Minx." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ophelia Lovibond plays Joyce on the series "Minx." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Starz is teasing Minx Season 2.

The network shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson.

Minx is a comedy series set in 1970s Los Angeles. The show follows Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

In Season 2, "Doug, Joyce and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx's explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame and temptation than anyone knows how to handle," an official synopsis reads.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya and Elizabeth Perkins also star.

Minx is created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg also executive produce.

Season 2 premieres July 21 on Starz.

Minx originally premiered on Max and was canceled in December 2022 after one season. Starz picked up the show in January.

