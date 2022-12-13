Trending
Dec. 13, 2022

'Minx' canceled at HBO Max after previous Season 2 renewal

By Annie Martin
Ophelia Lovibond plays Joyce on the series "Minx." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Minx won't return for a second season on HBO Max after all.

The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that the series was canceled after its previous Season 2 renewal.

Minx is a comedy created by Ellen Rapoport and starring Ophelia Lovibond, Michael Angarano and Jake Johnson. The show follows Joyce (Lovibond), a feminist who teams up with an adult magazine publisher (Johnson) to create an erotic magazine for women in the 1970s.

The series was renewed for Season 2 in May.

Variety confirmed the cancellation. Sources said the cast and crew were preparing to wrap production on Season 2 when the decision was made.

Producer Lionsgate Television plans to shop the series to other networks.

"We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us," Lionsgate said in a statement.

HBO Max has canceled or scrapped several projects, including Raised by Wolves, Westworld and the Degrassi revival, since the Warner Bros-Discovery merger in April.

