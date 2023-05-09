'Minx' Season 2 coming to Starz in July

1/2

Ophelia Lovibond plays Joyce on the Starz series "Minx." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Minx will return for a second season in July. Starz announced in a press release Tuesday that Season 2 of the comedy series will premiere July 21. Advertisement

The Season 2 premiere will become available at midnight on the Starz app and Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and debut at 9 p.m. EDT on the Starz channel.

Minx is created by Ellen Rapoport and stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson. The show follows Joyce (Lovibond), a feminist who teams up with Doug (Johnson), an adult magazine publisher, to create an erotic magazine for women in the 1970s.

"In season two, Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx's explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them know how to handle," an official description reads.

The Bottom Dollar crew is back to business. #MinxSTARZ Season 2 premieres July 21 pic.twitter.com/VnOxZAomLu— STARZ (@STARZ) May 9, 2023

The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya and Elizabeth Perkins.

Minx was originally released on HBO Max and was canceled in December after one season. Starz picked up the show in January.