June 13, 2023 / 12:28 PM

'Baby Shark's Big Show!' renewed for Season 3 at Nickelodeon

By Annie Martin
"Baby Shark's Big Show!" will return for a third season on Nickelodeon, with Pinkfong to also release the album "Baby Shark's Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs." Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon
June 13 (UPI) -- Baby Shark's Big Show! will return for a third season on Nickelodeon.

The network announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the animated children's series for Season 3.

Season 3 will consist of 18 half-hour episodes and four hourlong music specials.

The season "will follow Baby Shark, his family, and his friends as they dive into unexpected adventures in Carnivore Cove and beyond, from adopting cuddly sea-critter pets to meeting electrifying new fishy friends and more," according to an official synopsis.

The voice cast includes Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood as William, Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark.

Baby Shark's Big Show! is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company.

In addition to the new season, Nickelodeon and Pinkfong will release the album Baby Shark's Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs, featuring songs from the show's first two seasons. The album is set for release Friday.

Nickelodeon, Pinkfong and Paramount+ are also developing the feature-length animated film Baby Shark's Big Movie, which will stream on Paramount+.

Baby Shark's Big Show! airs on Nickelodeon. Season 1 is also available on Paramount+.

The franchise is based on the viral music video "Pinkfong Baby Shark," which premiered on YouTube in 2015.

