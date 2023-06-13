1/5

Jacob Tremblay voices Orion in the new film "Orion and the Dark." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- DreamWorks Animation is introducing the new film Orion and the Dark. The studio shared first-look photos for the animated movie Tuesday. Advertisement

Orion and the Dark is written by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and directed by Sean Chamratz.

The film is described as "a beautiful story about meeting your fears face to face, literally."

Are you afraid of the Dark? Orion definitely is. Orion and the Dark, directed by Sean Chamratz and written by Charlie Kaufman, is a beautiful story about meeting your fears face to face, literally. New film coming to Netflix in 2024. pic.twitter.com/AhwjGwTHu4— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) June 13, 2023

Orion and the Dark is based on the Emma Yarlett book of the same name. The film follows Orion, an elementary school student consumed by his fears, most of all the dark. Orion meets Dark, the embodiment of dark, who takes him around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of.

Jacob Tremblay voices Orion, with Paul Walter Hauser as Dark.

Advertisement

Tremblay is known for starring in the films Room and Wonder. He most recently voiced Flounder in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Hauser is best known for starring in the film Richard Jewell.