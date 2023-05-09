Trending
May 9, 2023

'Never Have I Ever' trailer: Devi navigates big changes in final season

By Annie Martin
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi Ramakrishnan on the Netflix series "Never Have I Ever." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi Ramakrishnan on the Netflix series "Never Have I Ever." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Never Have I Ever Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama's fourth and final season Tuesday.

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The series follows Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates high school in the wake of her father's death.

The Season 4 trailer shows Devi (Ramakrishnan) sleep with her friend and former love interest Ben (Jaren Lewison) but find herself drawn to Paxton (Darren Barnet) again.

In addition, Devi and her friends face big changes as they start their senior year of high school and apply to colleges.

Never Have I Ever was renewed for a fourth and final season in March 2022 ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

Season 4 will premiere June 8 on Netflix.

