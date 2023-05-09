Trending
May 9, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation

By Annie Martin
Mayim Bialik played Kat on "Call Me Kat." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mayim Bialik played Kat on "Call Me Kat." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Mayim Bialik is sharing her thoughts on character endings for Call Me Kat following the show's cancellation.

The 47-year-old actress said goodbye to the Fox series in an Instagram post Monday after it was canceled after three seasons.

Bialik starred as the titular Kat, a single woman who runs a cat cafe in Louisville, Ky., throughout the show's run.

The cast also included Swoosie Kurtz (Sheila), late actor Leslie Jordan (Phil), Kyla Pratt (Randi), Julian Gant (Carter) and Cheyenne Jackson (Max).

In her post, Bialik encouraged fans to imagine their own endings for the characters, then shared her personal musings.

"It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.... We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible. But with this incredible cast - Cheyenne, Swoosie, Julian and Kyla - and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible," the actress wrote.

"Decide the ending you want, but for me, here's where I think we all end up: Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone's life bringing joy and wisdom. And Phil lives on forever," she said. "Thank you for being a part of our journey."

Fox announced Call Me Kat's cancellation Monday, citing low ratings.

"We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped," a Fox rep said.

Bialik is also known for hosting the game show Jeopardy!

