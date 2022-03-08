Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 8, 2022 / 1:50 PM

Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3

By Fred Topel
1/5
Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi in "Never Have I Ever." Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 8 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday it has renewed Never Have I Ever for a fourth season. The show will conclude with the fourth season.

Season 3 will premiere this summer. Netflix's announcement said Season 4 will premiere in 2023.

Advertisement

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher created Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi, an Indian girl in high school trying to navigate her mother's expectations and her own teenage love life.

"We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you," Kaling and Fisher said in a statement.

Never Have I Ever premiered April 27, 2020. Season 2 followed on July 15, 2021.

Poorna Jagannathan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Niecy Nash and John McEnroe also star.

Read More

Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits' Mindy Kaling feels 'more happy and confident' after having kids Jaren Lewison: 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 picks up 'right where we ended'

Latest Headlines

Giancarlo Esposito joins AMC remake of U.K. series 'The Driver'
TV // 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Esposito joins AMC remake of U.K. series 'The Driver'
March 8 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Esposito is set to star in a remake of BBC One drama series "The Driver" for AMC.
'Under the Banner of Heaven' premieres April 28 on Hulu
TV // 1 hour ago
'Under the Banner of Heaven' premieres April 28 on Hulu
March 8 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date for "Under the Banner of Heaven" Tuesday. The limited series based on the Brenda Wright Lafferty murder premieres April 28 on Hulu.
'The Masked Singer': Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer join as Season 7 guest panelists
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Masked Singer': Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer join as Season 7 guest panelists
March 8 (UPI) -- Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer and Eric Stonestreet will serve as guest panelists in "The Masked Singer" Season 7.
Regina Hall on hosting Oscars: 'It's a lot of writing, talking, brainstorming'
TV // 3 hours ago
Regina Hall on hosting Oscars: 'It's a lot of writing, talking, brainstorming'
March 8 (UPI) -- Regina Hall discussed how she is preparing to co-host the Oscars while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.
'David Byrne's American Utopia' cast perform 'Like Humans Do' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 6 hours ago
'David Byrne's American Utopia' cast perform 'Like Humans Do' on 'Tonight Show'
March 8 (UPI) -- David Byrne and the cast of his Broadway musical "American Utopia" performed their song "Like Humans Do" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens called out professional wrestling icon and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and invited him to a special edition of his talk show at "WrestleMania 38" on "Raw."
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
TV // 10 hours ago
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
NEW YORK, March 8 (UPI) -- Double Oscar winner Renee Zellweger says playing real-life murderer Pam Hupp reinforced her belief that truth is stranger than fiction.
Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer
March 7 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "DMZ" on Monday. The four-part series based on a DC Comics graphic novel stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt and premieres March 17.
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
TV // 5 days ago
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
March 3 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Are You the One?" will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition.
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Walking Dead' spinoff to premiere in 2023
TV // 1 day ago
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Walking Dead' spinoff to premiere in 2023
March 7 (UPI) -- AMC announced the series "Isle of the Dead" Monday. The follow-up to "The Walking Dead" follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) into post-apocalyptic New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement