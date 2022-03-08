Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3

1/5

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi in "Never Have I Ever." Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 8 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday it has renewed Never Have I Ever for a fourth season. The show will conclude with the fourth season. Season 3 will premiere this summer. Netflix's announcement said Season 4 will premiere in 2023. Advertisement

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher created Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi, an Indian girl in high school trying to navigate her mother's expectations and her own teenage love life.

"We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you," Kaling and Fisher said in a statement.

Never Have I Ever premiered April 27, 2020. Season 2 followed on July 15, 2021.

Poorna Jagannathan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Niecy Nash and John McEnroe also star.