May 9, 2023 / 10:21 AM

Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'

By Annie Martin
Ed Sheeran will take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ed Sheeran will take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will perform at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Academy of Country Music announced Tuesday that Sheeran, 32, will take the stage at the annual awards show for the first time.

In a video, Sheeran said he is "super pumped" to be performing at the ACM Awards.

"Who said the Brits don't have a little bit of country in them? I'm really excited to be at the Academy of Country Music Awards this week. This is the first time that I'll be performing on it and I am super pumped about it. And I hope to see you there," the singer told fans.

The news follows the release of Sheeran's sixth studio album, Subtract, on Friday. The album features the singles "Eyes Closed" and "Boat."

In addition, Sheeran was found not liable in the copyright infringement lawsuit regarding his song "Thinking Out Loud" last week.

The ACM Awards will take place Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the ceremony.

Ed Sheeran's career: Live concerts and awards

Ed Sheeran attends Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, on June 9, 2012. The following year, Sheeran appeared as an adviser along with Cher on "The Voice." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Ed Sheeran releases 'Subtract' album Ed Sheeran found not liable in 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright lawsuit 2023 awards show schedule: How to watch

