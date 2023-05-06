Advertisement
TV
May 6, 2023 / 9:17 AM

'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Faith Hill, Isabel May and Tim McGraw attend the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas in 2021. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Left to right, Faith Hill, Isabel May and Tim McGraw attend the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas in 2021. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The entire season of Yellowstone prequel 1883 will air on Paramount Network for the first time on June 18.

The western premiered in December 2021 exclusively on streaming service Paramount+

Advertisement

A teaser for the broadcast event is expected to air during the MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday.

The action-drama stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.

Set in the titular year, it follows the Dutton family and various other pioneers as they make the treacherous wagon-train journey from Texas, eventually settling in Montana where their modern-day descendants still maintain an enormous cattle ranch in Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly.

Paramount+ has announced that Yellowstone will end with the upcoming second half of its fifth season.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw attend '1883' premiere in Las Vegas

Cast members Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the world premiere of "1883." Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life 'Small Light' star Bel Powley: Miep Gies a feminist everywoman in Anne Frank story Actress, doula Poppy Liu: 'Dead Ringers' explores 'all of my favorite things'

Latest Headlines

Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
TV // 17 hours ago
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
May 5 (UPI) -- NBC released the trailer for "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge," premiering May 30, which also announces celebrity judges Jay Leno, Terry Crews, Joel McHale and more.
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
TV // 19 hours ago
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
May 5 (UPI) -- "Glee" actor Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the BBC series "Doctor Who."
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
TV // 21 hours ago
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
May 5 (UPI) -- "Special Ops: Lioness," a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, is coming to Paramount+.
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
TV // 22 hours ago
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
May 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" will conclude with its fifth and final season on Paramount Network, with a sequel series slated to premiere in December.
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
TV // 1 day ago
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- Rebecca Ferguson discusses the themes of her new sci-fi show, "Silo," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, and its physical demands, too.
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
TV // 1 day ago
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
May 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel" on Thursday. The food show premieres May 23 and deals with subjects like fats, carbs, chocolate and more.
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
TV // 1 day ago
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
May 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced the 12 contestants for "Stars on Mars," a reality TV competition hosted by William Shatner. It premieres on June 5.
'With Love': Lily is caught in love triangle in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'With Love': Lily is caught in love triangle in Season 2 trailer
May 4 (UPI) -- "With Love," a romantic dramedy starring Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'
TV // 1 day ago
'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'
May 4 (UPI) -- "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda said the live-action adaptation at Netflix will be "setting sail very soon."
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
May 4 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset" with return for a sixth season on Netflix in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe
Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement