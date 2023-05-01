'Real Housewives of New York City' reboot to premiere in July

"The Real Housewives of New York City," a Bravo reality series executive produced by Andy Cohen (pictured), will return for a 14th season in July. The season is a reboot featuring an all-new cast. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 is coming in July. Bravo shared a premiere date, July 16, and a teaser for the season Monday. Advertisement

Season 14 is a reboot of the reality series that features new cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons.

The season will follow an "all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world."

Bravo introduced the cast at BravoCon in October.

Bravo is also developing a second series featuring former cast members from the original RHONY. The cast has included Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and other women throughout the years.