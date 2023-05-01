Trending
May 1, 2023 / 12:54 PM

'Bosch: Legacy' renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Freevee

By Annie Martin
Titus Welliver (R), pictured with Jose Stemkens, plays Harry Bosch on the Amazon Freevee series "Bosch: Legacy." File Photo by John McCoy/UPI
Titus Welliver (R), pictured with Jose Stemkens, plays Harry Bosch on the Amazon Freevee series "Bosch: Legacy." File Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Bosch: Legacy will return for a third season on Amazon Freevee.

Amazon announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the police procedural series for Season 3.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere this fall.

Bosch: Legacy is a spinoff of Bosch, which had a seven-season run on Prime Video from 2014 to 2021. Legacy follows Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

Mimi Rogers co-stars as defense attorney Honey "Money" Chandler, with Madison Lintz as Bosch's daughter Maddie Bosch.

The series are based on the Bosch book series by Michael Connelly, who serves as a writer and executive producer on the TV adaptations.

In Season 2, Bosch (Welliver) and Chandler (Rogers) "work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first."

"The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over," Amazon Studios head of AVOD Originals, unscripted and targeted programming Lauren Anderson said in a statement. "This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters."

"What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further," Connelly added. "Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn't be happier with what we've done and will do."

Cast members Jamie Hector, Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez and David Moses will also return in Season 2.

Amazon Studios is also developing two more series in the Bosch universe: an untitled J. Edgar series starring Jamie Hector as Det. Jerry Edgar, and a Renee Ballard series.

