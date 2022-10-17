Advertisement
TV
Oct. 17, 2022 / 10:26 AM

'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast

By Annie Martin

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Real Housewives of New York reboot will feature seven new cast members.

Bravo announced the cast of The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 at a Watch What Happens Live taping Sunday at BravoCon.

The reboot will star Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons.

Season 14 will follow the "all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps."

The new season will begin production in the fall and premiere in 2023.

Real Housewives executive producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen confirmed to Variety in March that Bravo was "rebooting and recasting" RHONY and also developing a second series featuring former cast members from the original show.

Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Eboni K. Williams are among the women who starred on RHONY throughout the years.

