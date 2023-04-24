'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+

1/5

Octavia Spencer announced that her series "Truth Be Told" won't return for Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Truth Be Told won't return for Season 4 at Apple TV+. Series star and executive producer Octavia Spencer announced Monday that the crime drama series has been canceled after three seasons. Advertisement

"Hey y'all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation. I want to thank my partners at #OritEntertainment, @HelloSunshine, Chernin Entertainment, @FifthSeason, and everyone at @Apple @AppleTV for being so supportive over the past three seasons," Spencer wrote on Instagram.

"Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew -- thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey," she added. "Poppy Scoville signing off. #TruthBeTold."

Truth Be Told is based on the Kathleen Barber novel Are You Sleeping. The TV series is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), a journalist and true crime podcast host, as she investigates cases. Each season centered on a different case.

Advertisement

Aaron Paul, Lizza Caplan, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Merle Dandridge, Kate Hudson and David Lyons also starred during the show's run.

Truth Be Told premiered on Apple TV+ in 2019 and completed its third season in March.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of Truth Be Told, a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe," Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. "This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia's mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can't wait to find our next project together."

Spencer's previous TV roles include Regina Tompkins on Mom and Nurse Dena Jackson on Red Band Society.