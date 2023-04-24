Advertisement
TV
April 24, 2023 / 11:31 AM

'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August

By Annie Martin

April 24 (UPI) -- Heartstopper will return for a second season in August.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Aug. 3, and a behind-the-scenes video featuring Kit Connor, Joe Locke and other cast members Monday.

Advertisement

Heartstopper is a British teen romantic comedy-drama based on the Alice Oseman webcomic of the same name. The TV series is created by Oseman and follows the romance between classmates Charlie Spring (Locke) and Nick Nelson (Connor).

William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman also star.

"In Heartstopper Season 2... Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!" Netflix tweeted alongside a cast photo.

Advertisement

In the video, Connor and Locke tease "fresh" and "mature" storylines in Season 2.

"Alice has got some amazing scripts for us. It also feels cool and fresh. Just a different vibe to season one," Connor says.

"Charlie goes on more of a journey. His story's a bit more mature," Locke adds.

The Heartstopper cast and crew wrapped filming on Season 2 in December.

Read More

'Heartstopper' cast wraps filming on Season 2 Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala Ant Anstead celebrates 'two years of magic' with Renee Zellweger What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
TV // 17 minutes ago
Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" has been renewed for Season 2 and will send Levy on trips to Europe.
Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom
TV // 16 hours ago
Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom
NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jake Foy says he wanted to star in the contemporary Colorado-set drama, "Ride," because he loved the way of life the Sunday night Hallmark and Peacock show depicts.
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jennifer Ehle told UPI the pharmaceutical company heiress she plays in the new thriller series, "Dead Ringers," has no qualms about supporting the trailblazing, but unscrupulous work of two brilliant doctors.
No Season 2 of 'National Treasure' for Disney+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 of 'National Treasure' for Disney+
April 22 (UPI) -- "National Treasure: Edge of History" will not return for a second season on Disney+
'American Born Chinese' trailer: Teen friends unite to save the world
TV // 3 days ago
'American Born Chinese' trailer: Teen friends unite to save the world
April 21 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for "American Born Chinese," a new Disney+ show.
Earth Day watch list: 5 warnings from Hollywood to be kind to planet
TV // 3 days ago
Earth Day watch list: 5 warnings from Hollywood to be kind to planet
April 21 (UPI) -- In honor of Earth Day Saturday, here are five reminders from Hollywood to be good stewards to the land, sky and sea, or else face the possible end of human civilization as we know it.
'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham sets Apple TV+ Christmas special
TV // 3 days ago
'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham sets Apple TV+ Christmas special
April 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has set the holiday special "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas" featuring the "Ted Lasso" Emmy winner.
'Lessons in Chemistry' teaser introduces Brie Larson series at Apple TV+
TV // 3 days ago
'Lessons in Chemistry' teaser introduces Brie Larson series at Apple TV+
April 20 (UPI) -- "Lessons in Chemistry," a new drama based on the Bonnie Garmus novel and starring Brie Larson, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Diplomat' star David Gyasi: People have lost the ability for real discourse
TV // 3 days ago
'Diplomat' star David Gyasi: People have lost the ability for real discourse
NEW YORK, April 20 (UPI) -- David Gyasi says he hopes "The Diplomat" reminds people how to listen to and respectfully disagree with those espousing opposing views rather than simply ignoring them or trying to shut them down.
'Industry': Kit Harington begins production on Season 3 of HBO series
TV // 3 days ago
'Industry': Kit Harington begins production on Season 3 of HBO series
April 20 (UPI) -- Kit Harington, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey and the "Industry" cast have started production on Season 3 of the HBO series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement