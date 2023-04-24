Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 24, 2023 / 3:28 PM

Adele hosts final 'Carpool Karoake' with James Corden

By Tonya Pendleton
1/3
James Corden and Adele share a laugh on "The Late Late Show." Adele hosted the final Carpool Karaoke, as the show ends its eight-year run Thursday. YouTube
James Corden and Adele share a laugh on "The Late Late Show." Adele hosted the final Carpool Karaoke, as the show ends its eight-year run Thursday. YouTube

April 24 (UPI) -- Adele joined longtime friend James Corden for a final Carpool Karaoke. The "Go Easy on Me" star reversed the usual process by waking up Corden, with cymbals, at his Los Angeles home and taking him for a last ride while they sang together.

Corden is leaving his gig as host of The Late Late Show after eight years. He made the announcement a year ago, saying he never intended to do it forever.

Advertisement

Adele picked Corden up in a Range Rover. She asked Corden how he was feeling now that the show is ending.

"I'm excited and scared in equal measure," he said. "It's been a crazy eight years. In one sense it feels like it's gone like that," he said, snapping his fingers for emphasis, "and in another, it feels like I don't remember what life was without being here."

Advertisement

Despite Corden's initial fears about Adele's driving ('I'm not much of a driver,'" she admitted) and saying she always sings with her eyes closed, they got underway, starting with Adele's "Rollin' in the Deep."

The Carpool Karaoke segment has become one of the most popular among late-night audiences over the years, racking up millions of views. But Corden told Adele that in the beginning, everyone who he wanted to participate said no.

The producers finally got a yes from Mariah Carey, but she said she wouldn't sing in the segment.

But when they replayed a portion of the Carey interview, Corden coaxed her to sing and Carpool Karaoke took off from there, eventually attracting every major musician from Madonna to Bruno Mars to Migos to Sir Paul McCartney.

Corden said Stevie Wonder's appearance on the show made it more appealing to other artists that included Adele, who last appeared on Carpool Karaoke in 2015.

She became visibly emotional when talking about how much Corden and his wife, Julia, supported her during her divorce and subsequent move to the United States. She now lives in Los Angeles with her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, and her son.

Advertisement

Adele referenced a 2020 vacation she took with Corden's family, saying her song, "I Drink Wine," was based on a conversation she and Corden had about their personal and professional challenges.

"You and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me," Adele said. She added that Corden revealed some personal struggles in the conversation, saying, "I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe because you've always been like that [support] since I was 21."

Adele and Corden also sang Barbra Sreisand's "Don't Rain on My Parade," though Adele said she "hates [expletive] musicals." They concluded the segment with Adele's "Hometown Glory."

While Corden said he will miss the staff members with whom he worked on The Late Late Show and living in Los Angeles, he noted he's sure "It was time to go home."

He and his family plan to return to the United Kingdom to live after the show's last episode airs.

The final Late Late Show with James Corden airs Thursday at 12:35 a.m. EDT.

Read More

Cole Swindell to launch 'Twelve' tour in October U2 announces dates for Sphere Las Vegas shows Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala

Latest Headlines

'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
TV // 1 hour ago
'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
April 24 (UPI) -- "Truth Be Told" star Octavia Spencer announced that the Apple TV+ series won't return for Season 4.
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of "House of the Dragon" Season 2.
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
TV // 2 hours ago
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
April 24 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will join ESPN's NFL Draft Night coverage with a new single and some commentary.
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
TV // 2 hours ago
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced additional cast members for "Zero Day" on Monday. Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan join Robert De Niro in the limited series.
'The Witcher': Geralt, Yennefer embrace Ciri in Season 3 poster
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Witcher': Geralt, Yennefer embrace Ciri in Season 3 poster
April 24 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" has been renewed for Season 2 and will send Levy on trips to Europe.
'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
TV // 4 hours ago
'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and behind-the-scenes video for "Heartstopper" Season 2.
Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom
TV // 19 hours ago
Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom
NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jake Foy says he wanted to star in the contemporary Colorado-set drama, "Ride," because he loved the way of life the Sunday night Hallmark and Peacock show depicts.
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jennifer Ehle told UPI the pharmaceutical company heiress she plays in the new thriller series, "Dead Ringers," has no qualms about supporting the trailblazing, but unscrupulous work of two brilliant doctors.
No Season 2 of 'National Treasure' for Disney+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 of 'National Treasure' for Disney+
April 22 (UPI) -- "National Treasure: Edge of History" will not return for a second season on Disney+
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement