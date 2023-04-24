Advertisement
Music
April 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM

Cole Swindell to launch 'Twelve' tour in October

By Annie Martin
Cole Swindell will perform across North America on his "Twelve" tour featuring Nate Smith. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Cole Swindell will perform across North America on his "Twelve" tour featuring Nate Smith. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Cole Swindell is going on tour in 2023.

The 39-year-old country music singer announced Twelve, a new North American tour, on Monday.

Swindell will kick off the tour Oct. 12 in Fargo, and bring the venture to a close Nov. 4 in Rome, Ga. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Nate Smith, Conner Smith, Avery Anna and Greylan James will join Swindell as special guests on select dates.

"Y'all know 12 is my number... 12 SHOWS. 12 DIFFERENT SETS. Kicking off October 12th. Can't wait to be out on the road with this crew!" Swindell wrote on Instagram.

Swindell released his fourth studio album, Stereotype, in April 2022. He will release a repackaged version of the album, Stereotype Broken, on April 28.

Here's the full list of dates for the Twelve tour:

Oct. 12 - Fargo, N.D., at Scheels Arena

Oct. 13 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Oct. 14 - La Crosse, Wisc., at La Crosse Center

Oct. 19 - Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 20 - Saginaw, Mich., at Dow Event Center

Oct. 21 - Canton, Ohio, at Canton Civic Center

Oct. 26 - Orillia, Ontario, at Casino Rama Resort Entertainment Centre

Oct. 27 - Reading, Pa., at Santander Arena

Oct. 28 - Pittsburgh, at UPMC Events Center

Nov. 2 - Salem, Va., at Salem Center

Nov. 3 - Florence, S.C., at Florence Center

Nov. 4 - Rome, Ga., at Forum River Center

