Catherine Zeta-Jones' TV show "National Treasure: Edge of History" isn't returning for a second season. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- National Treasure: Edge of History will not return for a second season on Disney+ The mystery-adventure series premiered on the streaming service in February and starred Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith. Advertisement

The show was co-created by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who wrote the first two films, which starred Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight and Harvey Keitel.

Bartha and Keitel reprised their movie characters of Sadusky and Riley in a guest star capacity on the show.

The stars reacted to the cancellation news on social media Friday.

"I made a forever family on this series and I couldn't be more proud of every single person that brought this project together," Walker tweeted.

"Love my Treasure Hunting Family. On to the next adventure."

"So so thankful for this show. Shorter than expected, but better than ever. Thanks for coming along for the ride. So much love," wrote Cipriano.

Reed posted: "I love you guys!!!