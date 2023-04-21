Earth Day watch list: 5 warnings from Hollywood to be kind to planet

1/5

The Robot Wall-E attends the premiere of "Wall-E" at Empire Leicester Square in London on July 13, 2008. The animated film is one cautionary tale about what could happen if people continue to abuse the Earth. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- In honor of Earth Day Saturday, here are five reminders from Hollywood to be good stewards to the land, sky and sea -- or else face the possible end of human civilization as we know it. 'Wall-E' -- Disney+ Advertisement

This animated 2009 Best Animated Feature Oscar winner is set centuries in the future and follows the titular robot tasked with cleaning up mountains of garbage left by stuff-obsessed people on an uninhabitable Earth. Wall-E spends his days working and preserving fascinating items discarded by humans now living sedentary lives staring at screens on enormous starliners. Wall-E ends up on one these ships after he chases Eve, another robot and potential friend sent to Earth to determine if there are any signs of sustainable life. The voice cast for the comedy adventure, which also serves as an indictment of corporate greed and consumerism, includes Sigourney Weaver, Jeff Garlin, John Ratzenberger and Ben Burtt.

'Waterworld' -- Prime Video

Kevin Costner plays a lonely mariner, who has grown gills and webbed feet, in this 1995 post-apocalyptic epic. The film shows a futuristic world where all of the continents are covered by water after the polar ice caps have melted, causing the seas to rise. The few survivors live on boats, eternally searching for dry land. Dennis Hopper, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Jack Black co-star in this box office dud turned cult classic. The film also inspired a video game and attractions at several Universal Studios theme parks around the world.

'Snowpiercer' -- HBO

Inspired by a 1982 graphic novel and 2013 film of the same name, the three-season science-fiction series is about some of the only survivors of a devastating weather event who become the class-divided passengers of a perpetually moving train that has been circumnavigating a frozen Earth for nearly a decade. The show stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Sheila Vand, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard, Iddo Goldberg and Mickey Sumner.

'Don't Look Up' -- Netflix

This 2022 Best Picture Oscar nominee starred Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as NASA scientists, who spot a comet heading for Earth, try to warn anyone who will listen and find a way to lessen its predicted cataclysmic impact. What they also discover, however, is that distracted members of the media, including TV journalists played by Tyler Perry and Care Blanchett, don't understand the alarm they are raising, while the U.S. President and the tech billionaire (Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance, respectively), who could stop the apocalypse, mistakenly think they can harness the comet and capitalize on the rare minerals it will bring. The Big Short and Vice filmmaker Adam McKay wrote and directed this black comedy, which also features Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet and Melanie Lynskey.

'Extrapolations' -- Apple TV+

The eight-part drama was created by Scott Z. Burns, a filmmaker whose credits include An Inconvenient Truth and Contagion. The story spans the globe over decades and tells intersecting stories about how the decisions and actions of scientists, politicians and religious leaders impact others as the Earth is getting hotter. The all-star cast includes Daveed Diggs, Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.