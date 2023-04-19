Trending
'FUBAR' trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger plays dad, CIA agent in Netflix series

By Annie Martin
Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the new action comedy "FUBAR." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the new action comedy "FUBAR." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show FUBAR.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action-comedy series Wednesday featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro.

FUBAR follows a retired CIA agent (Schwarzenegger) who learns his daughter (Barbaro) is also secretly an operative.

"When a father and daughter learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor," an official synopsis reads.

Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Undenio and Gabriel Luna also star.

FUBAR is created by Nick Santora and marks Schwarzenegger's first TV series regular role. The show is loosely based on Schwarzenegger's 1994 film True Lies.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies," the actor said in a statement. "FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh -- and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It's been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they've been waiting for."

FUBAR premieres May 25 on Netflix.

