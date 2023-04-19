1/5

Sydney Sweeney plays Reality Winner in the new film "Reality." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new film Reality. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the drama Wednesday featuring Sydney Sweeney. Advertisement

Reality is based on the Tina Satter play Is This a Room, which opened on Broadway in October 2021.

The film explores the true story of Reality Winner, a former U.S. Air Force member and NSA translator who was convicted in 2018 for leaking a confidential report about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Reality features verbatim dialogue from a transcript of the FBI's interrogation of Winner at her home in 2017.

Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis play the FBI agents in charge of Winner's questioning.

Reality is co-written by Satter and James Paul Dallas and marks Satter's directorial debut.

The film had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February and will premiere May 29 on HBO Max.

Sweeney is known for the HBO series Euphoria and The White Lotus.