Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 19, 2023 / 12:30 PM

'Reality' teaser: Sydney Sweeney plays NSA translator under investigation

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sydney Sweeney plays Reality Winner in the new film "Reality." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sydney Sweeney plays Reality Winner in the new film "Reality." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new film Reality.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the drama Wednesday featuring Sydney Sweeney.

Advertisement

Reality is based on the Tina Satter play Is This a Room, which opened on Broadway in October 2021.

The film explores the true story of Reality Winner, a former U.S. Air Force member and NSA translator who was convicted in 2018 for leaking a confidential report about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Reality features verbatim dialogue from a transcript of the FBI's interrogation of Winner at her home in 2017.

Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis play the FBI agents in charge of Winner's questioning.

Reality is co-written by Satter and James Paul Dallas and marks Satter's directorial debut.

The film had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February and will premiere May 29 on HBO Max.

Sweeney is known for the HBO series Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Read More

Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday Blackpink sing 'No Scrubs,' 'Wannabe' on Carpool Karaoke 'Frog and Toad' trailer brings books to life as animated series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Evil Dead Rise' puts bloody fresh twist on familiar horror
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Evil Dead Rise' puts bloody fresh twist on familiar horror
LOS ANGELES, April 19 (UPI) -- "Evil Dead Rise," in theaters Friday, is equal parts fresh take and familiar homage to the horror franchise.
Michael Paré relies on 42 years' experience in 'Space Wars'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Michael Paré relies on 42 years' experience in 'Space Wars'
LOS ANGELES, April 19 (UPI) -- Michael Paré looks back on his career from "Greatest American Hero" and "Streets of Fire" through "Lincoln Lawyer" and "The Infiltrator" in anticipation of the release of his latest, "Space Wars," Friday.
Aziz Ansari to direct Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves in 'Good Fortune'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Aziz Ansari to direct Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves in 'Good Fortune'
April 18 (UPI) -- Aziz Ansari will make his feature directorial debut with "Good Fortune," a new comedy starring Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves.
Wynonna Judd doc to premiere on Paramount+ on April 26
Movies // 23 hours ago
Wynonna Judd doc to premiere on Paramount+ on April 26
April 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the documentary "Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah" will premiere April 26. The film follows Judd finishing The Judds' tour after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd.
Michelle Yeoh's 'Star Trek: Section 31' is now a movie
Movies // 23 hours ago
Michelle Yeoh's 'Star Trek: Section 31' is now a movie
April 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced "Star Trek: Section 31," the spinoff of Michelle Yeoh's "Star Trek: Discovery" character. Long in development as other spinoffs went first, "Section 31" will now be a movie.
Nathan Lane, Zoe Lister-Jones filled in 'Beau' mysteries
Movies // 1 day ago
Nathan Lane, Zoe Lister-Jones filled in 'Beau' mysteries
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Nathan Lane and Zoe Lister-Jones discuss their work in "Beau Is Afraid," which challenged them to contribute to the film's surreal, improvisational tone.
'White Bird' trailer: Helen Mirren stars in 'Wonder' spinoff prequel
Movies // 1 day ago
'White Bird' trailer: Helen Mirren stars in 'Wonder' spinoff prequel
April 17 (UPI) -- "White Bird: A Wonder Story," a new war drama starring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson, opens in theaters in August.
'Wicked' movie gives first look at Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wicked' movie gives first look at Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
April 17 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo appear as Glinda and Elphaba in photos for "Wicked," a new film based on the stage musical and Gregory Maguire novel.
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
April 16 (UPI) -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is the No. 1 film in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $87 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Young Ip Man' fights kidnappers in trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Young Ip Man' fights kidnappers in trailer
April 14 (UPI) -- Well Go USA released the trailer for "Young Ip Man" on Friday. The film inspired by the real-life Wing Chun teacher premieres April 28 on Hi-YAH! and comes to DVD and Blu-ray in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu
Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement