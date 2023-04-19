1/5

Nat Faxon voices Frog in the Apple TV+ series "Frog and Toad." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Frog and Toad. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated series Wednesday featuring the voices of Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death) and Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons). Advertisement

Frog and Toad is based on the Arnold Lobel book series, which follows the adventures of the titular Frog (Faxon) and Toad (Richardson), two anthropomorphic amphibians.

"Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common ... but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different," an official description reads.

Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, John Hodgman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tom Kenny, Selena Luna, Margaret Cho and Betsy Sodaro also have voice roles.

Rob Hoegee will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina. Titmouse studio will produce the animation.

Frog and Toad premieres April 28 on Apple TV+.