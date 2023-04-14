Trending
April 14, 2023 / 2:15 PM

Pete Davidson parodies his life in trailer for 'Bupkis'

By Tonya Pendleton
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci star in the new Peacock series "Bupkis." Photo courtesy of Peacock
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci star in the new Peacock series "Bupkis." Photo courtesy of Peacock

April 14 (UPI) -- In the trailer for his new eight-episode series Bupkis, Pete Davidson returns to New York City from somewhere abroad. When asked where he's going or staying, his answer's the same: "I don't know."

Davidson, 29, plays himself in Bupkis, which streams on Peacock starting on May 4. But it's the self that can command a Peacock deal to allow him to write about his life poking fun at it along the way.

It's Davidson if his mother was industry stalwart Edie Falco and his grandfather was Joe Pesci, and he was actually living in his parent's basement, instead of generating headlines for his celebrity girlfriends, which include Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

In the trailer, Davidson and Pesci are seen smoking on a park bench until someone comes along to tell them there's no smoking in the area.

"Who are you, a forest ranger?" barks Pesci.

His mother is trying to figure out why Pete's running around with a Klingon sword and his sister is upset that people are always asking about her brother.

"I Googled myself yesterday," Davidson says. "It was bad."

Guest stars who make appearances in the trailer include Bobby Cannavale, Method Man, Al Gore, Kenan Thompson, John Mulaney, John Stewart, and Ray Romano. Other guest stars appearing on Bupkis include Machine Gun Kelly, La La Anthony, Brad Garrett, Charlamagne the God, Marissa Jaret Winokur, John Stewart and Charlie Day.

Davidson wrote the series with Judah Miller as showrunner, who he also worked with on The King of Staten Island. Though Davidson left Saturday Night Live at the end of last season, there are no hard feelings. SNL creator Lorne Michaels executive produced Bupkis and Davidson is hosting the show on May 5, the day after it comes out.

"I just want a regular-type life," Davidson says. From the trailer, Bupkis doesn't appear to be a step in that direction.

