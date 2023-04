Police in Daytona Beach, Fla., said Drake Bell was safe and in contact with authorities. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Former child television star Drake Bell was found safe Thursday, authorities in Florida said, after announcing that officers were looking for him and that he was considered "missing and endangered." The Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed in a brief statement that law enforcement was in contact with the actor. No other information was made available. Advertisement

Daytona police had earlier asked the public for help in finding Bell, whose last known location was in the area of Mainland High School at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

"He is considered missing and endangered," it said.

On Thursday evening, the 36-year-old actor, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, addressed the police activity on Twitter, stating: "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?"

You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

Best known as playing the titular character of Drake in the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh from 2004-2007, Bell has an extensive acting career with more than 100 credits to his name and is also a musician, according to IMDB.

In 2021, Bell was sentenced to probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges in connection to a 2017 incident involving a minor who attended his concert at a Cleveland night club.