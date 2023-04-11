Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 11, 2023 / 1:57 PM

'Mulligan' teaser: Chrissy Teigen voices beauty queen in Netflix animated series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chrissy Teigen voices a beauty queen turned first lady of the United States in the series "Mulligan." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Chrissy Teigen voices a beauty queen turned first lady of the United States in the series "Mulligan." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Mulligan.

The streaming service shared a first-look teaser for the show Tuesday featuring over three minutes of the animated comedy.

Advertisement

Mulligan is created, written and executive produced by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Robert Carlock and Sam Means. The series follows Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon), a working class everyman, and Lucy Suwan (Chrissy Teigen), a beauty queen, who lead society in the aftermath of an alien invasion.

"After Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, a rag-tag band of survivors has to start society over from scratch. It's an opportunity to learn from humanity's past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one," an official synopsis reads.

Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey, Phil La Marr, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ayo Edebiri, Daniel Radcliffe and Ronny Chieng also have voice roles.

Mulligan premieres May 12 on Netflix.

Teigen's previous TV credits include co-hosting Lip Sync Battle. Mulligan will mark her first series regular voice role.

Advertisement

Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career

John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Fool's Gold' trailer: Charlie Day plays dual roles in new comedy Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Barry' Season 4 intensifies violence, comedy
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Barry' Season 4 intensifies violence, comedy
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- "Barry" Season 4, premiering Sunday, ramps up towards its conclusion with an intense season premiere before returning to trademark action/comedy.
Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker to star in Season 2 of BBC's 'Time'
TV // 6 hours ago
Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker to star in Season 2 of BBC's 'Time'
April 11 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Siobhan Finneran will star in Season 2 of Jimmy McGovern's award-winning drama "Time."
Michelle Obama to return to 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' on April 19
TV // 23 hours ago
Michelle Obama to return to 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' on April 19
April 10 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama will make her sixth appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Bupkis': Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi to guest star on Pete Davidson series
TV // 1 day ago
'Bupkis': Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi to guest star on Pete Davidson series
April 10 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, La La Anthony, John Mulaney and other celebrities will guest star on the Peacock series "Bupkis" starring Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian joins Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 12
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian joins Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 12
April 10 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian will star with Emma Roberts in Season 12 of the FX series "American Horror Story."
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
TV // 1 day ago
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
April 10 (UPI) -- The cast of "Succession" reacts to the season's third episode shocker. This is the HBO series' last season. [Note: This story contains spoilers for Episode 3.]
Star Wars celebration: 'Bad Batch' to conclude with Season 3, 'Visions' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Star Wars celebration: 'Bad Batch' to conclude with Season 3, 'Visions' trailer
April 10 (UPI) -- On the last day of the Star Wars Celebration in London, "The Bad Batch" announced its third and final season on Disney+ and a trailer was shown for "Star Wars Visions."
Season 14 will be last for 'Valerie's Home Cooking'
TV // 2 days ago
Season 14 will be last for 'Valerie's Home Cooking'
April 9 (UPI) -- Actress and celebrity chef Valerie Bertinelli has announced the 14th season of "Valerie's Home Cooking" will be the Food Network series' last.
No Season 3 for 'Sex/Life' on Netflix
TV // 3 days ago
No Season 3 for 'Sex/Life' on Netflix
April 8 (UPI) -- The drama "Sex/Life" -- starring Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos -- won't return for a third season on Netflix.
South African artist Micaela Kleinsmith wins 'My Kind of Country'
TV // 3 days ago
South African artist Micaela Kleinsmith wins 'My Kind of Country'
April 8 (UPI) -- Micaela Kleinsmith has won Season 1 of Apple TV+'s music competition series, "My Kind of Country."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement