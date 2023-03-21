Trending
March 21, 2023

'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer

By Annie Martin

March 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sweet Tooth Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Christian Convery.

Sweet Tooth is based on the Jeff Lemire comic book of the same name. The series follows Gus (Convery), a young half-human, half-deer boy living in a post-apocalyptic world that has been devastated by a virus.

In Season 2, Gus has been captured and imprisoned by the Last Men. The character must take action "to help his newfound hybrid friends escape before it's too late," according to an official description.

The teaser shows Gus fight back and declare that he is "done hiding."

Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, James Brolin and Will Forte also star.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey, Jr. serve as executive producers.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 premieres April 27.

