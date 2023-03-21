Trending
March 21, 2023 / 11:04 AM

Florence Pugh brings her parents, grandmother to 'A Good Person' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Florence Pugh was joined by her parents at the New York premiere of "A Good Person." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Florence Pugh was joined by her parents at the New York premiere of "A Good Person." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh had a family outing on the red carpet Monday.

The 27-year-old actress brought her parents, Clinton and Deborah Pugh, and her grandmother Pat Mackin to the New York premiere of her film A Good Person.

Pugh was also joined by her ex-boyfriend, actor Zach Braff, 47, who directed her in the new movie.

The actress was all smiles as she posed for photos with her family and was seen giving her grandmother a kiss on the forehead.

A Good Person is written, directed and produced by Braff, and also stars Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche and Celeste O'Connor. The film follows Allison (Pugh), a woman struggling with addiction and grief who forms a bond with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman).

Braff told Entertainment Tonight that he wrote the film for Pugh.

"I'm just in awe of her talent and I said, 'I wanna write this for Florence. What I'm writing is really gonna be challenging and she's incredible," he said.

Pugh said Braff writing the film for her was "a luxury," as he knows her so well.

"He knows my body of work. He knows who I am. He knows my sense of humor. He wrote it truly with me on every page and, obviously, with Allison on every page, and I came and breathed life into her," she said.

Florence Pugh attends 'A Good Person' screening in NYC

Florence Pugh arrives on the red carpet for a screening of MGM's "A Good Person" at the Metrograph movie theater in New York City on March 20, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pugh and Braff were first linked in 2019 and made their relationship official in 2020. Pugh announced their split in the September 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine.

Braff was seen at dinner with Pugh's parents and grandmother Saturday in New York, according to Page Six.

A Good Person opens in theaters Friday.

