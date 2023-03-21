Trending
March 21, 2023 / 11:22 AM

'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie

By Annie Martin
Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in the new comedy-drama "You Hurt My Feelings." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in the new comedy-drama "You Hurt My Feelings." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film You Hurt My Feelings.

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies.

You Hurt My Feelings is written, directed and produced by Nicole Holofcener (Friends with Money, Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The film follows Beth (Louis-Dreyfus), an author whose marriage is upended when she overhears her husband Don's (Menzies) true feelings about her latest book.

Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague and Jeannie Berlin also star.

The trailer shows Beth struggling in the aftermath of Don's white lie and its impact on their marriage, their son and their friends and family.

Holofcener and Louis-Dreyfus previously collaborated on the 2013 film Enough Said.

You Hurt My Feelings had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film opens in theaters May 26.

