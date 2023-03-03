Trending
March 3, 2023 / 7:47 AM

Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise series 'Three Women' lands at STARZ

By Karen Butler
Shailene Woodley's "Three Women" will air on STARZ after Showtime canceled it. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Shailene Woodley's "Three Women" will air on STARZ after Showtime canceled it. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- STARZ has announced it picked up Three Women, a 10-part adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's book, starring Shailene Woodley.

The cast also includes Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood and John Patrick Amedori.

Taddeo is the series' creator and Laura Eason -- whose credits include The Loudest Voice and House of Cards -- is the showrunner.

Starz adopted the drama after Showtime decided not to air it during a recent rebranding purge in which it also canceled Let the Right One In and American Gigolo and changed its name to Paramount+ with Showtime.

"We are proud to welcome Three Women to the STARZ family. The show is anchored by such remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera and aligns perfectly with our commitment to telling stories by, for and about women," Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks at the cable network, said in a statement Thursday.

The show follows Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, who persuades three "ordinary" women to tell her their stories.

"We set out to make a bluntly beautiful show about the way that women want and suffer and thrill, the way they make love and take love," Taddeo said.

"That STARZ will be the home for Three Women is not merely right and perfect, but also a force of auspicious change. I cannot wait for the world to see these raw and real stories on a network committed to the complexity and firepower of the female experience."

