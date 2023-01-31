Trending
Jan. 31, 2023 / 9:04 AM

Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series

By Karen Butler
1/5
Left to right, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci attend the premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" in Los Angeles in 2021. The cable TV network is merging with the streaming service Paramount+ File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci attend the premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" in Los Angeles in 2021. The cable TV network is merging with the streaming service Paramount+

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."

Let the Right One In, led by Demian Bichir, and American Gigolo, featuring Jon Bernthal, won't be renewed for second seasons, while the recently filmed new series, Three Women starring Shailene Woodley, is no longer set to premiere on the network.

Short-lived shows such as Kidding, American Rust, On Becoming a God in Central Florida and Super Pumped have been removed from the platform.

"Today, we're announcing that we will be fully integrating Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms later this year -- providing even more popular franchises and hit originals for viewers to enjoy. To reflect this change, both our premium streaming tier on Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network will become "Paramount+ with Showtime" in the U.S," Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish wrote in a memo to staff Monday.

"With Showtime's content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space -- and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way."

Staff layoffs are expected as the two divisions merge.

Paramount+ is a streaming service and the home to shows such as Star Trek: Picard, The Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King and 1923.

Recent Showtime hits have included Yellowjackets, Billions, Dexter and The Chi.

