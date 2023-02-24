'The Goldbergs' to end after 10 seasons

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The '80s are over. You may have known that already but on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, the decade was in full swing. Now the network has announced that the show's tenth season will be its last.
A Deadline report suggests that network TV shows will continue to have fewer long-term renewals considering the current state of the business. As The Goldbergs is the longest-running live-action network TV sitcom, it could be one of the last of a dying breed.
But it's also possible the show's producers may have found it difficult to move forward without two of the show's most significant characters.
The Goldbergs was created by Adam Goldberg, inspired by his own family trying to navigate life in the days of MTV and Reagan. It is narrated by Patton Oswalt and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, who is also the show's executive producer.