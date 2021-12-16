Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims

1/3

Jeff Garlin, who played Murray on "The Goldbergs," left the series after an HR investigation into his on-set behavior. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin has exited the series following multiple misconduct allegations. The 59-year-old actor left the sitcom after an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, according to Deadline. Advertisement

Sources said a mutual agreement was reached Wednesday that Garlin would exit the show.

Garlin had played Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs since the show's premiere on ABC in 2013. The series follows the Goldbergs, a family living in Jenkintown, Pa., in the 1980s.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Garlin's exit.

Sources said Garlin was not expected to return for the potential 10th season of The Goldbergs, which has yet to be renewed.

Garlin confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair this month that "There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set."

"[A]s a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say, all I can say is, I'm sorry. OK? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue," he said when told about some Goldbergs staff feeling demeaned and disrespected by some of his language and physical actions.

Garlin is also an actor and executive producer on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm.