Feb. 24, 2023 / 8:23 AM

'Omega: The Gift and the Curse': B2K's final tour chronicled in new docuseries

By Tonya Pendleton
The R&amp;B band B2K is featured in "Omega: The Gift and the Curse" a docuseries telling the story of their challenges on the 2019 Millenium Tour. Photo courtesy of Allblk.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- In 2001, R&B boy band B2K was on top of the music world after releasing their self-titled debut album which produced the hits "Gots to Be" and "Why I Love You." The quartet of Dreux "Lil Fizz" Frédéric, Jarell "J-Boog" Houston Sr., De'Mario"Raz-B" Thornton, and Omari "Omarion" Grandberry were a staple of countdown TV shows and looked to be the next generation of bands like New Edition and NSYNC.

But 2004 was the beginning of the end. The group split with manager Chris Stokes. Omarion went on to do solo projects, joining Lil Fizz on the reality TV show Love & Hip-Hop. Raz-B publicly struggled with his mental health after the group's breakup, alleging that Stokes abused him as a teen.

In 2019, B2K reunited for the Millennium Tour. A five-part docuseries Omega: The Gift and the Curse, produced by Grandberry details the turmoil behind the scenes as the band tries to make it through the three-month tour. It airs on the AllBlk network and on WE tv as part of their AllBlk on WE tv programming.

In the trailer, never before seen footage details the tour's unraveling.

"A lie spreads faster than the truth," Omarion says in a voiceover that begins the trailer. "Everybody got something to say, but now it's my turn. Let me take you back to the 2019 Millennium tour. You think you know, but you have no idea."

Scenes from onstage at the sold-out tour stops show the guys at first performing fluidly for excited crowds. But trouble is brewing at one tour stop when police are shown walking backstage.

Raz appears to be having issues with his bandmate J. Boog. Pictures of Fizz with then-girlfriend Apryl Jones with whom Omarion shares two children are shown, but as broadcast on Love & Hip Hop, that creates tension within the group and Omarion struggles to effectively and amicably co-parent.

The band is also shown reacting to the murder of rap star Nipsey Hussle, which took place while they were on the road together.

"The moment that it stops being fun, I'm out," Omarion says.

It stopped being fun and Omega: The Gift and the Curse documents how and why that happened.

The five-part series starts airing on AllBlk starting on March 6, continuing on consecutive Mondays through April 3. It also premieres on WE tv on March 2, continuing on consecutive Thursdays through March 30.

Watch the trailer below:

