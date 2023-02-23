Trending
Feb. 23, 2023 / 1:11 PM

'Apples Never Fall': Jake Lacy, Alison Brie join Peacock adaptation

By Annie Martin
Jake Lacy will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jake Lacy will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jake Lacy and Alison Brie have joined the cast of Apples Never Fall.

Peacock said in a press release Thursday that Lacy, 38, and Brie, 40, will have series regular roles in the upcoming drama.

Apples Never Fall is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. The adaptation hails from Melanie Marnich, who serves as writer and showrunner. Marnich also executive produces with David Heyman.

Lacy and Brie join previously announced stars Annette Bening and Sam Neill.

The new series follows the seemingly-perfect couple Joy (Bening) and Stan Delaney (Neill), former tennis coaches with four adult children.

"After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes," an official description reads.

Lacy will play Troy Delaney, "the second-oldest Delaney child whose competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist."

Brie will portray Amy Delaney, "the oldest Delaney child and the black sheep of the family. Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess."

Moriarty's novels Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have previously been adapted for television.

Alison Brie turns 40: a look back

Left to right, "Community" stars Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown and Gillian Jacobs arrive to the NBC Universal Press Tour in San Marino, Calif., on August 5, 2009. Brie starred as Annie Edison on six seasons of the series and will return for the "Community" film that is heading to Peacock. Photo by Hector Mata/UPI | License Photo

