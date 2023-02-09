Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 5:51 PM

'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator

By Fred Topel
Steven S. DeKnight is creating a new entry in "Spartacus" for Starz. Photo courtesy of Dennys Ilic Photography
Steven S. DeKnight is creating a new entry in "Spartacus" for Starz. Photo courtesy of Dennys Ilic Photography

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced Thursday it is developing another series in its Spartacus franchise. Steven S. DeKnight is returning to executive produce and show-run the new series.

The show will be set after the defeat of Spartacus's rebel army, but will include some of the previous series' characters. In a statement, DeKnight promised "we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter."

Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiered in 2010. Andy Whitfield starred as the gladiator turned leader in ancient Rome.

Whitfield was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and died in 2011. While hoping for Whitfield's recovery, Starz produced the prequel, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.

Forced to recast the lead role, Liam McIntyre played Spartacus in two more seasons. The series finale aired in 2013.

Spartacus also starred Lucy Lawless, Manu Bennett, Peter Mensah, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, John Hannah, Jai Courtney and more. Not all of their characters survived Season 4.

The previous series also were produced by Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert, producers of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess and Ash Vs. Evil Dead. Starz did not mention Raimi or Tapert's involvement in the revival.

