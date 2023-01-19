'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go

1/5

Caitríona Balfe will reprise Claire in an eighth and final season of "Outlander." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Outlander will return for Season 8. Starz confirmed Thursday that it renewed the historical drama series for an eighth and final season. Advertisement

Series stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who play Claire and Jamie Fraser, thanked fans for their support in an accompanying video.

"It's been an incredible journey," Heughan said.

"Thank you so much for being with us from day one," Balfe added.

John Bell, who plays Ian Fraser Murray, promised the show will "go out with a bang."

What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase. #Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3AZXW2s— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire (Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie (Heughan), a Scottish warrior.

Outlander premiered in 2014 and will return for a seventh season in summer 2023. Starz shared a teaser for Season 7 in December.

On Thursday, Starz also confirmed it has officially greenlit the Outlander prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The news doesn't stop with Season 8. #Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been officially greenlit! https://t.co/knuMbE3K9f pic.twitter.com/eaUw4K3trN— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

"For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we're pleased to bring Claire and Jamie's epic love story to a proper conclusion," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement.

"But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We're thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew [B. Roberts], Maril [Davis] and Ronald [D. Moore] and can't wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore Jamie's origin story and center on his parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story," Roberts said. "It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain. The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize."

