Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 1, 2023 / 1:41 PM

'Blindspotting' Season 2 coming to Starz in April

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jasmine Cephas Jones plays Ashley on the Starz series "Blindspotting." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jasmine Cephas Jones plays Ashley on the Starz series "Blindspotting." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Blindspotting will return for a second season on Starz in April.

The network shared a premiere date and first-look photos for Season 2 of the comedy-drama series Wednesday.

Advertisement

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere April 14 at 9 p.m. EST on Starz, with subsequent episodes to air Fridays. Episodes will also be available to stream on the Starz app and streaming platforms.

Blindspotting is co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. The series follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a woman whose partner of 12 years, Miles (Casal), is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her and their son, Sean (Atticus Woodward), to move in with Miles' mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt), and sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron).

Season 2 picks up nine months after Ashley and Miles' prison nuptials in the Season 1 finale. Ashley struggles to raise Sean on her own, while Miles adjusts to life in prison.

"Rainey is doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to find a way to stay connected to her son behind bars, but Ashley holds all the cards. Trish's new business is flourishing, but she is dealing with jealousy issues now that her best friend and business partner Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Lance Holloway)," an official description reads.

Casal and Diggs also serve as writers and executive producers. Casal is also showrunner and director of four episodes.

Read More

Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere 'Mandalorian' Season 3 poster shows Mando, Grogu on a mission Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Mandalorian' Season 3 poster shows Mando, Grogu on a mission
TV // 1 hour ago
'Mandalorian' Season 3 poster shows Mando, Grogu on a mission
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "The Mandalorian," a "Star Wars" series starring Pedro Pascal, will return for a third season on Disney+.
CBS announces 'Matlock' remake, 'Good Fight' spinoff
TV // 4 hours ago
CBS announces 'Matlock' remake, 'Good Fight' spinoff
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- CBS has announced it is working on a "Matlock" remake starring Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates.
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
TV // 6 hours ago
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Syndicated talk show "Dr. Phil" will end its run with its current 21st season.
NBC orders Season 3 of 'La Brea'
TV // 6 hours ago
NBC orders Season 3 of 'La Brea'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a third season of its sci-fi drama, "La Brea."
Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey
TV // 11 hours ago
Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey
NEW YORK, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The stars and writers of "The Ark" say now seems to be a good time to tell a hopeful story about unlikely heroes rising to the occasion to save their community and possibly mankind.
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in February
TV // 11 hours ago
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in February
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Harlem," Season 4 of "You," documentary "Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power" and Season 2 of "Bel-Air" are some of the shows premiering in February.
'Love is Blind': SK proposes to Raven again in 'After the Altar' Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Love is Blind': SK proposes to Raven again in 'After the Altar' Season 3 trailer
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The "Love is Blind: After the Altar" Season 3 special is coming to Netflix in February.
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
TV // 1 day ago
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "FBI" and its spinoffs "FBI: International" and "FBI: Most Wanted" will have a crossover event on CBS in April.
'Acapulco': Apple TV+ renews comedy for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Acapulco': Apple TV+ renews comedy for Season 3
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Acapulco," a comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Time-travel drama "Kindred" and comedy "Reboot" will not be getting second seasons on streaming service Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting
Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement