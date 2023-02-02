Trending
Feb. 2, 2023 / 1:17 PM

'Black Snow' trailer shows Travis Fimmel investigate cold case

By Annie Martin
"Black Snow," a new crime drama starring Travis Fimmel, is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Black Snow," a new crime drama starring Travis Fimmel, is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Sundance Now is giving a glimpse of the new series Black Snow.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Thursday featuring Travis Fimmel.

Black Snow is a coming-of-age drama and mystery series centering on a small-town murder that rocks the Australian South Sea Islander community.

"In 1995, seventeen-year-old Isabel Baker was murdered. The crime shocked her tight-knit community and left the town devastated. The case was never solved, the killer never found. In 2020, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case detective Jacks Cormack (Fimmel) on the trail of the killer," an official description reads.

Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Jemmason Power, Molly Fatnowna and Eden Cassady also star.

Black Snow is created by Lucas Taylor, who co-wrote the show with Boyd Quakawoot and Beatrix Christian. Sian Davies and Matthew Saville directed the series.

Black Snow will have a two-episode premiere Feb. 23 on Sundance Now and AMC+. Subsequent episodes will be released Thursdays.

Fimmel is known for playing Ragnar Lothbrok on Vikings and Caleb/Marcus on Raised by Wolves.

