TV
Feb. 2, 2023 / 10:55 AM

'Outer Banks' stars search for El Dorado in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Chase Stokes plays John B on the Netflix series "Outer Banks." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Chase Stokes plays John B on the Netflix series "Outer Banks." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Outer Banks Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

Outer Banks is a teen drama following a group of friends, known as the Pogues, living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The Season 3 teaser shows John B (Stokes) reunite with his father, Big John (Charles Halford), who was presumed dead until the Season 2 finale, and the Pogues search for the treasure of El Dorado.

Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten and Drew Starkey also star.

"After losing the gold and fleeting the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home," an official description reads. "But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

Netflix shared first-look photos for the season in January.

Outer Banks Season 3 premieres Feb. 23.

