Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 30, 2023 / 12:14 PM

'One Piece' live-action series coming to Netflix in 2023

By Annie Martin

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The One Piece live-action series is coming to Netflix in 2023.

Netflix shared a poster and release date for the new show Monday.

Advertisement

One Piece is a live-action adaptation of the Eiichiro Oda manga of the same name. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man made of rubber, and his pirate crew as they search for the ultimate treasure, known as "One Piece."

The poster features Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, who is seen wearing his signature red vest and straw hat.

"Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023," the caption reads.

Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar also star.

One Piece features Steven Maeda as showrunner. Maeda also writes and executive produces with Matt Owens.

Read More

'Murder Mystery 2' trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston head to Paris Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday of the 'Addams Family,' dies at 64 Abigail Breslin marries Ira Kunyansky at California wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
TV // 25 minutes ago
Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Nina Ali announced her departure from the Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Dubai."
'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast
TV // 46 minutes ago
'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Alba Rohrwacher and Irene Maiorino will play Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo in the fourth and final season of the HBO series "My Brilliant Friend."
Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'
TV // 3 hours ago
Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'
NEW YORK, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Mariel Molino and Amy Acker said it can be a challenge to talk about a mystery thriller like "The Watchful Eye" because they don't want to reveal the secrets and lies too soon and ruin the fun for viewers.
Roseanne Barr's standup special 'Cancel This' headed to Fox Nation in February
TV // 5 hours ago
Roseanne Barr's standup special 'Cancel This' headed to Fox Nation in February
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Roseanne Barr's new standup special "Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!" airs on the Fox Nation streaming service on Feb. 13.
Mikey Day plays Merrick Garland as a tough guy in 'SNL' sketch about classified docs
TV // 1 day ago
Mikey Day plays Merrick Garland as a tough guy in 'SNL' sketch about classified docs
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "SNL" cast member Mikey Day played U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who issues a stern warning to those with classified documents in their homes and offices, in the cold open sketch of this weekend's episode.
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
TV // 2 days ago
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," for a second season.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair
TV // 2 days ago
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- ABC News has announced that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out as co-hosts of the daytime program, "GMA3: What You Need To Know."
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
TV // 2 days ago
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jay Leno's show "Jay Leno's Garage" has been canceled after an accident on a motorcycle.
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20th anniversary with Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Coldplay
TV // 3 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20th anniversary with Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Coldplay
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel celebrates his first-ever show 20 years ago with the original guests -- Snoop Dogg, George Clooney and Coldplay.
'Party Down' team reunites in trailer for Starz revival
TV // 4 days ago
'Party Down' team reunites in trailer for Starz revival
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Party Down," a comedy series starring Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, will return with new episodes in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi announces his father has died
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi announces his father has died
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement