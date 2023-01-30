'One Piece' live-action series coming to Netflix in 2023

Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023 https://t.co/5YhPXFt8GS pic.twitter.com/GQH2MSAvCF— Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The One Piece live-action series is coming to Netflix in 2023.

Netflix shared a poster and release date for the new show Monday.

Advertisement

One Piece is a live-action adaptation of the Eiichiro Oda manga of the same name. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man made of rubber, and his pirate crew as they search for the ultimate treasure, known as "One Piece."

The poster features Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, who is seen wearing his signature red vest and straw hat.

"Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023," the caption reads.

Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar also star.

One Piece features Steven Maeda as showrunner. Maeda also writes and executive produces with Matt Owens.