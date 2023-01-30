1/5

Adam Sandler (R) and Jennifer Aniston reprise Nick and Audrey Spitz in "Murder Mystery 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Murder Mystery 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy mystery film Monday featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Advertisement

Murder Mystery 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery. The films follow Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston), a couple who get caught up in a murder investigation.

The trailer shows Nick and Audrey attend the wedding of their friend Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar). After the groom is kidnapped, Nick and Audrey follow the trail to Paris.

"Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin -- making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect," an official description reads.

Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn and Mark Strong also star.

Murder Mystery 2 is written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Jeremy Garelick. The film premieres March 31 on Netflix.

